Queen Mother Sports Centre welcomes award winning inclusive sports programme

Westminster City Council is looking to encourage everyone to be more active, regardless of the barriers they face, by introducing Sport for Confidence’s award-winning sports programme at the Queen Mother Sports Centre, operated by Everyone Active.

Sport for Confidence is specifically designed to help people overcome barriers, such as mental health issues or a physical impairment or disability, to take part in physical activity, leisure or sport. The programme starts on Thursday, January 30 at 1.30pm- 2.30pm with a free-to-attend session which is open to everyone. All sessions are delivered by qualified coaches, who work with occupational therapists, to ensure everyone can enjoy physical activity, leisure or sport.

Cllr Iain Bott, Westminster City Council Cabinet Member for Sports, Culture and Community, said: “We want to help everyone in Westminster to be more active, but know that some people may face barriers to participation. The Sport for Confidence programme specifically helps those who need a little bit of extra support and encouragement. It has been a big success at some of our other leisure centres and I’m pleased to see it roll-out to the popular Queen Mother centre.”

“Our programme places an occupational therapist alongside a sports coach and the wider leisure facility staff team to create outcome based, person-centred sporting experiences for anybody,” explains Deb Bullen, Sport for Confidence Occupational Therapist. Every session is tailored to cater for the individual needs of those attending with an emphasis on fun and enjoyment rather than performance and competition.

“At the Queen Mother Sports Centre, we will start by offering a weekly table tennis session. Table tennis is a great activity for all ages and abilities, helping to develop fine and gross motor skills, balance, co-ordination, executive functioning and social skills. We will also be offering Polybat – an adapted version of table tennis, helping to ensure full inclusivity. It is never too late to get involved in sport. We are encouraging all ages from 16 to 90 and no previous experience is necessary.”

Westminster City Council has been working closely with Everyone Active – which operates Westminster’s leisure centres – to bring Sport for Confidence into its sites. In the last year, Sport for Confidence has successfully launched at Moberly Sports Centre and Seymour Leisure Centre in the borough. These have provided an excellent way to ensure everyone in the community has an opportunity to get involved in progressive and fulfilling sporting activities.

“The Sport for Confidence programme has been running successfully at both Moberly Sports Centre and Seymour Leisure Centre and demand for this programme is rising,” says Andy Davison, Everyone Active contract manager. “It makes perfect sense to extend the opportunity for inclusive physical activity to the Queen Mother Sports Centre, making it accessible to a wider geographical area. physical activity, leisure or sport deliver many health, fitness, wellbeing and social benefits and we are delighted to partner with Sport for Confidence to extend its programme more widely in the borough.”

The programme will initially run at the Queen Mother Sport Centre, 223 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SWV1 1EL every Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm-2.30pm. Anybody interested is welcome to either come along to the launch on Thursday, January 30 or contact Deb Bullen on 07763 875453 or email deb@sportforconfidence.com.