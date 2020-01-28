More power and better quality for next generation ‘Toyobaru’

Toyota and Subaru’s jointly developed sports car, sold as both the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ, has been confirmed to see a second generation. We know that the next car will carry on the spirit of the current model, with a Toyota designed chassis and Subaru boxer engine under the bonnet.

One big change however is that the 2.0 litre mill will be replaced by a turbocharged 2.4 litre from the new Ascent, Legacy, and Outback. In the big SUV it makes 255bhp which should prove more than enough in a little sports car. The current model makes do with just under 200bhp and is the source of most of the criticism that the cars receive.

The other source is the interior quality which many have criticised for feeling cheap, which the two Japanese firms promise will change. Toyota will also be rebranding its version of the duo as the GR86, after its new Gazoo Racing brand along with the GR Supra.

It’s thought that the new cars will come out as soon as 2021.