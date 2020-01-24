Piano Kensington is to relocate to the Royal Garden Hotel, opening Thursday January 16th . After nearly 20 years in Kensington the popular piano bar is relocating to the Royal Garden Hotel and will operate as a pop up in the space that was formerly Berties Bar.

Bob Mckie, director of Piano said “We were devastated when our lease was not extended but we were determined to find a suitable venue in Kensington. We love being in the heart of the local community and are delighted to partner with the Royal Garden to keep welcoming our regular friends back for many more memorable nights. The concept will not change, we will have the same great entertainers along with the same fun laid back atmosphere and it will be as affordable as before with reasonable bar prices and no cover charge”

Oliver Bateman, General Manager of the Royal Garden Hotel continues “When we heard Piano was to close we made contact with Bob to see if we could do anything. We could not sit by and do nothing as the last venue for live music on the high street closed. Musicians and the music business has been a main stay of the hotel for many years so it is fitting that we will open Piano Kensington at the Royal Garden Hotel. We already know that many of our guests love an evening at Piano and we are looking forward to getting to know more of our neighbours by welcoming the Piano regular guests to the hotel” Piano Kensington at the Royal Garden will be open Monday to Saturday from 5pm until late. To make a reservation email piano@royalgardenhotel.co.uk