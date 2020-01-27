Local Parents to Be Offered a Conference on Young People’s Mental Health by teenage mental health charity stem4

To help assist parents in identifying and supporting the mental health of their young people, stem4, the Merton based charity promoting positive mental health in teenagers, have been awarded a grant from the Wimbledon Community Fund to host a local Parents Conference. The evening conference will take place this Autumn with around 200 parents from across Merton and Wandsworth invited to attend. The conference will provide clinician delivered information on the early signs of mental ill health in young people, steps to enhance wellbeing and strategies for early intervention, together with examples of lived experiences by our ambassadors. Parents will also be provided with information on where to go for further help.

The event will be directed by Dr Nihara Krause, stem4 founder and CEO, as well as an award-winning Consultant Clinical Psychologist with over 26 years-experience in teenage and adult mental health. Dr Krause will provide tips on communicating effectively, strengthening family connections, sibling support and parent mental wellbeing. Parents will also be given an introduction to the new stem4 Combined Minds app for parents and friends which uses a ‘Strengths-Based’ approach.

A recent national stem4 survey of 1000 parents in the UK revealed 72% of parents felt ill-equipped to deal with their child or young persons’ mental health difficulties. If a parent was also experiencing difficulty with his or her mental health, 48% of 994 Nationwide GPs surveyed said they would refer the parent for counselling, but almost no GPs knew of services to help support and educate the parents through this difficult time. The Wimbledon Community Fund grant awarded to stem4 will allow the charity to improve upon these statistics across the Merton and Wandsworth areas, through the provision of a conference that equips parents with accurate, evidence-based information on supporting young people’s mental health as well as protecting their own.

stem4 has run a number of successful parent conferences. At the last parents’ conference with over 100 attendees, one parent said “This is one of the most influential conferences that I have attended. I am a GP myself, as well as having children and it has been brilliant”. 100% of delegates were recorded as feeling more informed about mental health issues affecting young people at the end of the conference and recommendation of the conference was rated at 99%.

The Wimbledon Foundation, established in 2013, is the charity of The All England Lawn Tennis Club and The Championships. Helen Parker, Head of Foundation said “One of the Wimbledon Foundation’s principal objectives is to strengthen our local community of Merton and Wandsworth. We hope that the Wimbledon Foundation Community Fund will enable local organisations to make a real difference to people’s lives and look forward to seeing how local residents’ benefit.”

