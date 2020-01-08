KCCC Networking Lunch at Hotel Indigo

Start 2020 as you mean to go on by joining us for lunch at Hotel Indigo Kensington. Our networking meetings are friendly and a chance to meet both new and old friends that you can do business with.

The Hotel Indigo London – Kensington is situated in the heart of the Earl’s Court . The hotel’s original role as a luxurious Victorian townhouse can still be felt in your experience of the hotel, with its spacious rooms and warm service. And you can also enjoy Theo’s Simple Italian; a classic, rustic Italian all day restaurant and deli, offering the very best of Italian food from acclaimed chef, Theo Randall.

Tuesday 14th January at 12.30pm

This event is free for KCCC Members and £25 inc VAT for Non Members. To guarantee your place at this event please book online at https://kccclondon.org/events-list/

February Networking at Da Mario’s

Join us for First Tuesday Networking at the fabulous Da Mario’s in Gloucester Road, winner of the 2019 K&C Business Awards. Our networking events are known for their fun, relaxed atmosphere and we have a good mix of regular members and new guests.

A family friendly trattoria in Venetian-Gothic building, serving thin-crust pizza and other classics, Da Mario’s is one of the best pizza and pasta restaurants in London. It has been on this site since 1968 as part of the original pizza restaurants set up by Mario Molino and Peter Boizot which went on to be the Pizza Express chain. Mario was born in Naples, therefore the pizzas follow the traditional method of pizza making, serving proper Neapolitan pizzas. And the pasta and fish dishes are family recipes too.

Tuesday 4th February at 6.30pm

This event is free for KCCC Members and £25 inc VAT for Non Members. To guarantee your place at this event please book online at https://kccclondon.org/events-list/