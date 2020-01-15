Government announces new funding for ‘vibrant communities’ in London

Housing Minister Esther McVey, announced on 14th January £90,000 of new funding for neighbourhood housing plans in London. This funding, part of an overall package of £8 million nationwide will be provided to the councils of Brent, Greenwich, Lambeth and Westminster.

The neighbourhood plan scheme was first launched in 2011 with the intention of allowing communities to decide on the type and location of new homes in their area. Led by volunteers and parish councils with support from local authorities, they have proved very popular since that date with over a million ballots cast in local referenda and more than 2,600 plans brought forward by communities.

This new batch of funding will support local authorities in: providing advice and expertise to communities that want a neighbourhood plan, organising an independent examination of draft plans, hosting local referendums that give communities a final say on these plans and supporting communities who want to deliver new neighbourhood plans but have not been able to.

“Communities have the local insight to decide what new homes should look like and the kind of infrastructure they need in their area.” McVey said adding, “This is what neighbourhood planning is all about, so I’m pleased this funding for councils in London will ensure that the right homes are built in the right places.”