February Networking at Da Mario’s

First Tuesday Networking at the fabulous Da Mario’s in Gloucester Road, winner of the 2019 K&C Business Awards. KCCC’s networking events are known for their fun, relaxed atmosphere and we have a good mix of regular members and new guests.

A family friendly trattoria in Venetian-Gothic building, serving thin-crust pizza and other classics, Da Mario’s is one of the best pizza and pasta restaurants in London. It has been on this site since 1968 as part of the original pizza restaurants set up by Mario Molino and Peter Boizot which went on to be the Pizza Express chain. Mario was born in Naples, therefore the pizzas follow the traditional method of pizza making, serving proper Neapolitan pizzas. And the pasta and fish dishes are family recipes too.

Tuesday 4th February at 6.30pm

This event is free for KCCC Members and £25 inc VAT for Non Members. To guarantee your place at this event please book online at https://kccclondon.org/ events-list/