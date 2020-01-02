English National Ballet’s Le Corsaire

English National Ballet’s thrilling ballet adventure Le Corsaire returns to the London Coliseum from 8 – 14 January 2020.

Travel to a faraway land for the adventures of a dashing pirate, Conrad, and his feisty girlfriend Medora. Will they outfox villainous schemers and find happiness on the high seas?

Expect a swashbuckling romp, full of thrilling dancing by an extraordinary cast of performers, with gorgeous decors and costumes created by Hollywood’s Bob Ringwood, all set to a romantic score played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

English National Ballet is the only UK company to perform this classic story ballet. Their extravagant production, staged by Anna-Marie Holmes, has enthralled audiences and received rave reviews worldwide, including Paris and Tokyo. It returns to the London Coliseum following glorious performances in 2016.

To book tickets, visit ballet.org.uk/le-corsaire or call the London Coliseum box office at 020 7845 9300.

picture – Michael Coleman and Erina Takahashi in Le Corsaire

(c) Laurent Liotardo