The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair is back until 26 January in Battersea Park to continue to provide unique, fabulous displays of some of the best to twentieth century designs vendors can offer. If exploring spaces filled with extraordinary antiques and textiles is of interest to you, this is the ultimate event to attend.

Originally launching in 1985, this is the fair’s 35th year offering out-of-the-ordinary objects, a gorgeous assemblage of art works spanning from classical to contemporary periods, and decorative furniture and accessories to buyers interested in interior design from the United Kingdom as well as other countries.

“If individualism is your thing, we are your ultimate supplier,” their welcome pamphlet states.

The event is usually frequented by professional decorators, stylists and private buyers, but anyone can enjoy this magnificent display of art with the purchase of a ticket. Approximately 150 vendors attended this year’s fair offering rugs, chairs, couches, lighting fixtures, kitchen utensils, garden decorations, tables, mirrors, knick-knacks and trinkets al. dating back to the seventeenth century going until the 1970s. This venue truly has something for everyone.

Presented as a carefully laid out maze visitors can wander through the isles, transporting yourself through the centuries. For example, some vendors specialize in french and colonial lighting, others in asian and european sculptures, country furniture and folk art, oak country furniture portrait tapestries, to art deco furniture, and so much more.

If you’ve had your fill of an almost overwhelming variety of antique interior designs, venture upstairs to the display of rugs and textiles. This is truly a remarkably visual collection: hundreds of rugs ranging from small tea rugs to huge, intricately detailed spectacles.

The Decorative Fair is held three times a year in Battersea Park. The next fair is this spring, from the 14 to 18 of May. The Autumn fair will be help 29 September to 4 October, and the Winter fair will take place 26 to 32 January 2021.