Craig & Rose – discover premium paints

Creating premium paints since 1829 with quality, simplicity and beautiful homes in mind, Craig & Rose is one of the oldest established paint makers in the UK.

Established in 1829 by two young Scottish entrepreneurs James Craig and Hugh Rose, the firm’s reputation spread swiftly throughout the UK and Craig & Rose became the paint of choice for the professional painter and decorator. Traditionally when paint was milled it involved grinding raw materials that came from all over the world. Competitors ground twice but Craig & Rose were known for triple grinding. Today, we combine our heritage with current trend expertise to offer a variety of ranges for the modern home.

With a nod to the past and an eye on the future, the exquisite 1829 collection carefully selects from the Craig and Rose vintage colour archive and other historical sources. The Craig & Rose Artisan range is a high-end special effects paint collection that creates entirely unique finishes. From Glitter Glaze to Copper, and Rust to Concrete, each of the Artisan effects creates bespoke results. Using creativity and expertise, Craig & Rose continue to develop bold, brilliant ranges that are easy to apply and maintain for long-lasting, luxurious results.

We have two impressive showrooms in London where we offer personalised colour advice, bespoke in-home colour consultancy service and the opportunity to experiment with colour.

Discover our premium paints: CHISWICK: 161 Chiswick High Rd, London, W4 2DT NOTTING HILL: 81 Westbourne Grove, London, W2 4UL.

www.craigandrose.com