Cirque Du Soleil’s LUZIA to make European debut at London’s Royal Albert Hall- 15 January 2020

Cirque du Soleil , marking 30th anniversary in UK, returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall on 15 January 2020 with its production LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico. Never before seen in the UK, or anywhere else in Europe, UK fans can be the first to see one of Cirque du Soleil’s newest productions. The arrival of LUZIA this year marks 30 years since Cirque du Soleil first brought its captivating magic and awe-inspiring acrobatics to the UK.

From 15 January – 1 March, audiences are invited to escape to an imaginary Mexico – a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality. The delightfully imaginative and visually stunning show will see brand new acts and breathtaking production, never before used by Cirque du Soleil at The Royal Albert Hall. Tickets are available through the Cirque du Soleil website www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia or www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world’s most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the centre of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia, www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212.

Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com

Photo credit : Matt Beard / Costumes: Giovanna Buzzi / 2016 Cirque du Soleil