Apprentice star Karren Brady unveils £2.7m Day Unit at Parkside Private Hospital

Renowned businesswoman, sporting executive and star of BBC One’s ‘The Apprentice’, Baroness Karren Brady, opened the refurbished Day Unit at Parkside Private Hospital in Wimbledon, south-west London on Friday the 24th of January.

Baroness Brady cut the ribbon to open the state-of-the-art day surgery unit which includes 12 private pods for patients undergoing planned day case surgical procedures, as well as a new contemporary reception and waiting area for family and loved ones.

Opening the centre, Baroness Brady said:

“I’m delighted to declare this new Day Unit at Parkside open. Coming to hospital can often be a worrying time and it’s fantastic to know that patients and visitors coming to the hospital can enjoy these superbly enhanced facilities. It’s exactly the sort of environment you want to be in as a patient, and there should be no doubt that Parkside Hospital will give people an exceptional service.”

Phil Bates, Hospital Director at Parkside Private Hospital, said:

“At Parkside we’re always looking for ways to better serve our patients, whether that’s investing in new equipment such as our new MRI Mako robot or additional training for our staff.

This significant investment in our hospital has allowed us to move away from open-plan accommodation to developing a contemporary Day Unit with spacious pods that will not only increase patient comfort but also enhance patient privacy and dignity. Patients coming to Parkside for day surgery will really benefit from this attractive new environment and our new reception area.”

Helen Sheppard, Surgical and High Dependency Unit Manager at Parkside, said:

“For patients coming out of surgery it makes a big difference to be cared for in a modern and airy environment so this is good news for them, as well as the staff at Parkside. It’ll have a hugely positive impact on patient experience. I know the nursing team has been looking forward to seeing the refurbished Day Unit and they won’t be disappointed with what they see! The new unit is bright and attractive for patients and staff alike and we can now welcome more family members and loved ones in our spacious new waiting area.”

The benefits of the unit were explained to staff and visitors in a series of guided tours of the new unit before the official ribbon-cutting performed by Baroness Brady.

This redevelopment complements existing facilities at Parkside Private Hospital which include high-tech diagnostic imaging services, GP surgery, ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgery.

Parkside Private Hospital provides a wide range of outpatient and inpatient treatment and surgery, from mole removal to hip replacement. The hospital also offers cutting-edge medical treatment including the pioneering Mako robotic-arm system for hip and knee replacement.

The refurbishment marks the start of an exciting phase in the hospital’s 35-plus year history including ongoing work to redevelop the hospital’s front entrance and reception area.

As well as Baroness Karren Brady, the launch was attended by representatives of Parkside Hospital owner Aspen Healthcare’s executive board, consultants and members of the local community.

The new Day Unit, where patients undergo planned surgical procedures, is the culmination of a £2.7m refurbishment project that started in summer 2019 and thousands of patients at Parkside Hospital will benefit from these changes.

The new unit has been redesigned to improve the experience for patients and consultants.

The entire unit has been redecorated and is bright, spacious and welcoming, making patients feel more relaxed and comfortable ahead of their procedure.

For more information visit parkside-hospital.co.uk