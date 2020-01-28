A very human story

It’s a long way to Antigua – even by air. But how about by boat? – and I don’t mean an ocean liner or even a yacht. Ever thought about rowing?

Team Margot Atlantic Rowers, Martin Beaumont, Hamish Miller and Guy Dresser are three dads who finally overcame resistance from work, wives and the bank manager to row the Atlantic in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2019. A long-held ambition for some combined with a desire to help support their chosen charity – Team Margot Foundation. Team Margot Foundation was set up in 2014 by Yaser and Victoria Martini in memory of their daughter, Margot, a fantastic little girl who unfortunately lost her battle with Blood Cancer aged 2. One of the ways that she might have been saved was through a well- matched stem cell donation from an unrelated donor on the register. Sadly, there aren’t yet enough people on the register, so the charity campaigns for everyone who is eligible, in particular, those with mixed heritage, to register as a stem cell donor. It’s a simple cheek swab to join the register to go on standby to save a life. The ‘fourth rower’ in the team is Peter McCleave, who is in the race of his life to find a stem cell match.

It took about 1,500,000 oar strokes to row across the Atlantic. The team’s goal – that for every stoke they pulled a person would register as a stem cell donor. If it is achieved, statistically there will be over 15,000 patients who could get a potentially life- saving stem cell transplant.

On Tuesday 21st January, after 39 days 23 hours and 59 minutes, achieving their aim of under 40 days, and after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean from La Gomera in Spain, the trio arrived in Antigua. A noble effort by all accounts and an ambitious feat of human endurance to say the least. Once back on dry land I caught up with Guy Dresser who kindly answered a few questions, enlightening not only those who might be curious to know just what it’s like to row the Atlantic, but also possibly tempting some to have a go themselves.

What were your favourite songs from your playlist?

Actually, I didn’t play any of my music, I had an electronic break from everything. Hamish and Martin played a lot of their music, I quite enjoyed listening to Pink Floyd, it felt like adult music as opposed to the disco and 1970s dance hits that I have on my soundtracks. There was also quite a bit of country and western music, not really to my taste but actually it’s amazing how you can get to like things when you hear them for the first time.

Did you see any special wildlife?

We certainly did, in the first few days we saw a pod of dolphins must’ve been about 20 or 30 of them playing in the waves that we were racing through, it was a very special moment and the dolphins were very sweet and jumping and diving through the waves like they had no cares in the world. We also saw a bottlenose whale, quite a big one. It surfaced about 10m from the boat, looked at me, turned 90° towards us, appeared to swim at us, then dived under, did two or three laps around the boat and then blew its lungs as if to say ‘right, I’ve checked you out, and I’m now leaving’ and then swam off. We also had a shock, I was rowing at the time, and said to Martin ‘have you seen the dorsal fin?’ – Martin hadn’t and it was just behind the boat. The next thing we knew the shark, about 12 to 15 feet long, was there swimming right past us – I could’ve reached out and touched the fin. We saw many solitary birds too, so far from land, they were beautiful.

What was the most frightening moment you experienced?

Strangely enough, I was never really frightened. I had total confidence in the boat and complete confidence in Martin and Hamish. On the first night, we launched into a Force 7 gale, it was pretty hair raising at times, but I never felt scared. I did hear about other boats capsizing and that worried me. I was also concerned that a hatch might be left open and we would get swamped, but that never happened as we were quite careful. We had appalling weather about four days before the finish, and rather than be scared we were irritated that the bad weather had come back at this late stage of the race. We really weren’t expecting bad weather, more a question of waiting to see the weather improve as we moved into the Caribbean area.

Did you have any specific cravings?

I certainly did, mainly for fresh fruit, and also for fish, which none of our meals included, we had lots of pre-packaged food, lots of snacks and lots of cake and biscuits and high energy, high carbohydrate food, but nothing very nutritious or – as I would put it – nothing fresh. So the first two days after the row I’ve spent eating a lot of vegetables and salad.

What was the funniest thing that happened?

I read that on one occasion, during the middle of the night you were trying to radio what you thought was a very large boat heading directly towards you. Requesting that it change course and receiving no response, you later realised you had infact been trying to radio the moon.

We told some stories, related some experiences that each of us had had, Martin is something of a comedian and show off, so he was able to keep us entertained with some monologues, especially his proposed way of hailing ships on the vhf as they came past, but fortunately we never saw him put this to the test as we didn’t really get close to much shipping throughout the voyage. I wouldn’t say there was any really great moments of hilarity, there always seemed to be too much at stake to let our guard down.

How did you overcome the repetitiveness?

Actually, the repetitiveness was not so much of a problem, the most challenging aspect of the entire row was the sleep deprivation, and the damp conditions in the cabins, which were really quite unpleasant. The repetitiveness of the rain was actually quite a good discipline, I got to think about a lot of things while I was rowing and I found the repetitiveness actually something that I could embrace.

What was the most awe-inspiring moment?

No question, the most awe – inspiring moment was seeing the whale in our first week. There is something very sobering about seeing a whale in its natural environment, free from whale trainers, aquariums, and so on. This was nature at its most raw, and as such really impressive. I think overall the thing that struck me most was how amazing the marine environment is, and how important it is. We have to do what we can to protect it.

Do you have any tips for anyone considering embarking on the same adventure?

Yes, if you want to win talk to previous winners. There is no substitute for high class expertise. An hour spent on preparation is never wasted, and sea training is imperative. I would also suggest that you get the best boat you can and take your time to familiarize yourself with everything on it. Learn how to use the equipment, and learn how to respond in different situations. The ocean rowing course run by Ian Crouch is a brilliant introduction to the event.

Is there anything you plan to change in your life when you get home?

Yes, I intend to spend more time with my loved ones, people whose company I missed most when I was on the trip. I think I realised how fortunate I am to have a supportive wife and family but that nothing should be taken for granted. I thought long and hard about a lot of things, and I think planning for the next phase of my life with my wife is what I want to focus on now.

Does the world seem any different now?

I don’t think the world seems any different, but I feel different! What I’ve learned from this trip is that anything is possible. I have wanted to take part in the Atlantic challenge for more than 20 years and finally I have done it. I think if you have a goal and you don’t lose sight of it you can do it at any age. I was 30 when I first heard of this event, I am now 52 and I have still done it. I would just say if you want to do this event enough then do it and don’t let anyone tell you you can’t.

www.teammargot.com

www.taliskerwhiskychallenge.com

www.jddesignlondon.com

Photo by Ben Duffy for Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge