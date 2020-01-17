The Decorative Antiques Fair opens next week

The Winter Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair

21-26 January 2020 – Battersea Evolution, Battersea Park, London

The Winter Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair goes through the looking glass for inspiration from 21-26 January 2020 as the Fair Showcase celebrates Alice in Wonderland: an adventure in decoration. The Fair Showcase is a professionally styled space in the entrance Foyer, created by the Organisers to highlight the many design disciplines for sale at the fair, drawing on stock from exhibitors. At the Winter Fair, the display will demonstrate the humour and fun of accessories often found for sale: Alice in Wonderland will be a whimsical homage to John Tenniel (1820-1914), marking the bicentenary of the illustrator of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. It precedes a major exhibition at the V&A in June.

The first of the three annual Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fairs of 2020, the Winter event features 150 specialists in antiques, design and art dealers from across the UK and Europe. Exhibitors are resourceful in finding unique and special items to furnish and finish an interior scheme or a garden room. The show includes every discipline of antiques, fine and decorative arts and 20th century design, dating from the 1700s to the 1970s, at a wide range of price points. Whatever room you are decorating – through the house and out to the garden – in any style and at every budget, there is something for everyone. Pick up the shuttle to the Fair from outside the Sloane Square Hotel (approx. every 15 minutes). www.decorativefair.com New dates for the Spring Fair are Thursday 14 to Monday 18 May 2020.

The London Antique Rug & Textile Art Fair

Now in its tenth year, The London Antique Rug & Textile Art Fair takes place 21-26 January 2020, on the mezzanine of the Winter Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair. LARTA is an explosion of colour and texture, featuring exceptional weavings from around the world, with 18 specialist exhibitors.

Buyers will discover an unparalleled array of woven works of art and textile treasures. For the floor, find rugs and runners of every shape and size, and in a fabulous range of styles from different cultures: deep pile mats and room-sized rugs from China and Tibet; traditional, richly-coloured carpets from Persia and the Caucasus; flatweave stripes and boldly-patterned kilims from Turkey and Morocco. Embellish any area of a room with embroideries such as suzanis, tapestries, decorative textiles and cushions, wall-hangings, costume and adornment. Smaller furnishing items from associated traditions can also be found: inlaid Damascene tables, traditional enamel and silver, ethnic carvings and metalwork from India, and beautifully-worked leather goods from Eastern and Asian cultures. Utilise the Decorative Fair shuttle from outside the Sloane Square Hotel (approx. every 15 minutes). www.larta.net