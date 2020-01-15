Connoisseurship – A Seminar with Richard Charlton-Jones at Olympia Auctions – 23rd January 2020

Richard Charlton-Jones, former Senior Director of the Old Master department at Sotheby’s will be hosting a fun and informative seminar about how you tell who painted a picture, when and how, the methods, how to spot a fake, and much much more.

The event will be in support of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, a charity supporting young people with depression. Visit www.cwmt.org.uk

Tickets will be free and donations for the charity gratefully received.

Doors open at 6.30pm. Event starts at 7pm.

Tickets can be reserved on www.olympiaauctions.com/ events