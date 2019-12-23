Westminster Council launches independent hate crime commission

Westminster council has become the first local authority in England to create an independent commission to gather evidence on hate crime’s instance in the city and how to combat it.

1,535 hate crimes were reported in Westminster in the year prior to July 2019 which was almost twice the number reported in the next most attacked borough. That was 12% increase on the twelve months prior while London as a whole saw 6% more hate crime in the same period.

Despite these alarming figures Westminster residents do report high levels of community cohesion. 84% of locals say that different communities get on well together and in some areas the figure is as high as 90%. The city is home to a very diverse population with over 150 languages spoken and in Soho are some of Britain’s most iconic gay venues.

The body will be chaired by Nick Ross, the former presenter of BBC Crimewatch, and will include members with a broad variety of expertise including Sir Peter Bazalgette, the chair of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation and Professor Leslie Moran, a former researcher into LGBT hate crime at Birkbeck School of Law.

‘It’s good Westminster is taking hate crime so seriously. Hate crime can range from minor insults to terrorism, and it’s mostly unreported, so we have a big task.’ Nick Ross said, adding that, ‘We need to find out how much hate crimes result from age-old prejudices or from a new and dangerous consequence of angry politics and bullying social media.’