Turning the page on 2020

Chelsea’s John Sandoe Books Ltd was founded in 1957 and is one of the foremost independent booksellers in London. Stocking over 30,000 works of literature hand selected by the staff, the sheer breadth of selection could be intimidating to the casual browser so we’ve picked out the crème de la crème of their expansive reading list to help find the perfect book to start 2020.

The Man In The Red Coat

Julian Barnes

18.00

Barnes’s first full-length work of nonfiction (excluding memoirs) takes him to Belle-Epoque Paris and a brilliant French surgeon called Samuel Pozzi, the subject of Sargent’s famous portrait and a supporter of Zola in the Dreyfus case. The Man in the Red Coat is at once a fresh and original portrait of the Belle Epoque, its heroes and villains, its writers, artists and thinkers; and a life of a man ahead of his time. Witty, surprising and deeply researched, the new book from Julian Barnes illuminates the fruitful and longstanding exchange of ideas between Britain and France, and makes a compelling case for keeping that exchange alive.

Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company

William Dalrymple

£30.00

The frequently stomach-turning tale of how a trade organisation operating from a small London office became an aggressive colonial force which wrapped its tentacles across the known world. William Dalrymple takes what could be a dry tale and a heart of darkness of violence cruelty and greed beating behind the cold facts and figures. Extremely well researched and chilling in its implications; Dalrymple shows how our own mega-corporations are following in footprints soaking in blood.

Ghost Wall

Sarah Moss

£12.99

A short novel that will linger in the mind, Ghost Wall is an unnerving tale of Silvie a teenager enrolled in a remote Northumberland camp to live in the manner of a Neolithic tribe woman as an exercise in experimental archaeology. Her relationship with her abusive father sees Iron Age ritual collide with present day domestic violence. Sobering and unforgettable.

Thomas Cromwell: A Life

Diarmaid MacCulloch

£30.00

With Hilary Mantel making noises about finally finishing her monumental trilogy on the life of Henry VIII’s most maligned councillor, there feels like no better time to get an image of the real man behind the Reformation. A truly massive work, the Tudor court is recreated in all of its blood soaked glory, with Thomas Cromwell at the centre, half tight-rope walker and half spider. History has never been so dramatic and so fatal.