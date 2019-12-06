Special Auction Services putting classic rock memorabilia under the hammer

Pictured: Lot 578 – – Rickenbacker guitar signed by Tom Petty

The Popular Music Market is very buoyant right now and alongside Vinyl records, which for many genres and artists are attracting record prices, Pop and Rock memorabilia is also having a boom period.

Here are some items to look out for:

Signed Ephemera such as Concert Programmes, Record Sleeves, Photographs and Autograph Books are always sought after. A fully signed Beatles album sleeve for example, can achieve five figure sums and the likes of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and David Bowie make thousands of pounds each.

Presentation Discs / Awards – Items such as these would have been presented to the Artists for achieving various numbers of singles and albums sales. Once again, an award given to one of the Beatles can be sold for large amounts and many other Rock and Pop artists awards can also be very valuable.

Artist stage and personal clothing is another area of high interest, particularly from the more extrovert artists such as Elton John, Marc Bolan, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Prince and Madonna.

Musical instruments, particularly guitars, used by musicians on stage and in the studio are also highly collectable with artists such as Jimi Hendrix, David Gilmour, Brian May and Jimmy Page commanding prices into the thousands.

Original Concert Posters, Programmes and Tickets from the Sixties and Seventies, Original Sheet music from the Sixties are also very popular at the moment.

Come along to our next free Valuation Day at J McCarthy Ltd, 11 Artillery Row, London SW1P 1RH on Saturday 14th December from 10am-3pm.