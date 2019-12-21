World-renowned theatre and dance venue Sadler’s Wells offers a joyous New Year welcome to dance lovers and novices alike with its annual festival Sadler’s Wells Sampled on Friday 31 January & Saturday 1 February 2020.

A regular fixture run by the creative organisation since 2007, the dance taster festival gives audiences a chance to experience the broad range of dance presented at Sadler’s Wells.

This year’s programme features a range of world-class dance from international artists and companies, as well as live DJs and music.

Programme Manager Richard Cross said: “The idea is to give audiences a real flavour of the type of work that we present on all our stages throughout the year.

“I try not to put a running thread through Sampled, because it is a real mixture of dance forms and I think that’s what’s so fantastic about it. You see so much different dance in one evening.”

With over three centuries of theatrical heritage and a year-round programme of performances and learning activities, Sadler’s Wells aims to create connections through the medium of dance that cross borders, cultures and languages.

The festival offers a platform to emerging and established artists, some of whom are already lined up for performances at the Sadler’s Wells historic Clerkenwell venue as well as the Peacock Theatre, and solidifies the status of Sadler’s Wells as an innovative leader in performative dance.

Programme highlights

Marking its Sadler’s Wells debut is Machine de Cirque bringing circus, spectacle and live music.

Solos come from two finalists of this year’s series of BBC Young Dancer: competition winner and from the Street Dance category is Max Revell with his solo Unstrung, and Shree Savani dances Bharatanatyam solo Devi.

Géométrie Variable performs an excerpt of its signature style of popping combined with airtight tessellated formations.

The Olivier Award-winning Botis Seva presents an extract of the latest edition of BLKDOG, performed by Seva’s powerhouse company Far From The Norm.

2015 World Tango Champions Camila Alegre and Ezequiel Lopez bring their whirlwind of fast feet and flourishes with the ever-popular Argentine tango.

Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Wayne McGregor’s company, Company Wayne McGregor, presents an excerpt of its world-first collaborative experiment between Studio Wayne McGregor and Google Arts and Culture Lab, Living Archive.

The festival also includes work from European collective (LA) HORDE with an extract from its jumpstyle To Da Bone.

And for those audience members who are inspired to get involved, six beginners’ workshops will be run by several of the festival performers as well as guest artists on Saturday afternoon.

The workshops offer novice dancers the chance to learn the basics of dance styles as wide ranging as Argentine tango, hip hop, contemporary, lindy hop and old way vogueing.

There will also be pre- and post-show front of house performances on both evenings with appearances from Swing Patrol accompanied by a live jazz band on Friday and Breakin’ Convention freestyle hip hop group on Saturday.

Listings Information

Sadler’s Wells Sampled

Friday 31 January & Saturday 1 February 2020

Performances: Fri & Sat at 7.30pm, Doors 6pm

Fri Schools matinee at 1pm

Tickets: Thurs & Fri £20, £5 standing, Fri Schools matinee £6, £3 standing

Workshops cost £6 and run between 60 – 75 mins.

Ticket Office: 020 7863 8000 or www.sadlerswells.com