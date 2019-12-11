Rare Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight up for sale

An ultra-rare 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Lightweight, first owned by renowned hill climb competitor Phil Scragg, was the top lot in Saturday’s Bonhams Bond Street Sale achieving £2,367,000, at the auction house’s final motor car sale of the year, held before a full house at its Mayfair saleroom.

The DB4GT, one of only nine examples completed to special Lightweight specification by Aston Martin, and offered to the market for the first time in more than 50 years, was the subject of lively bidding between prospective buyers in the room and on the telephone before being sold to an overseas collector.

A 2016 Ferrari F12tdf Berlinetta belonging to Jay Kay, lead singer of Jamiroquai and avid car collector, was another hit, selling for £605,000. It was ordered new from Maranello by the singer to his specification of grigio ferro’ paintwork with black racing stripe, and had covered a mere 1,600 miles since.

Fellow Ferraris also sold well, with a 2001 550 GTZ Barchetta, the sole right-hand drive version of just three Zagato-bodied cars, achieved £575,000, while a second F12tdf, a 2017 70th anniversary edition – again the only right-hand drive example and one of just five ‘Scagliettis’ – realised £339,250.

Another Aston Martins proving popular with bidders was the 1994 Virage Volante 6.3-Litre. Delivered new to HRH The Prince of Wales, who drove it for 23 years, and built to his bespoke specification, the car was secured for the princely sum of £235,750.

Others included:

1988 Aston Martin V8 Vantage X-Pack Sports saloon sold for £324,300.

2009 Aston Martin DBS Coupé, which had covered fewer than 3,000 miles from new, realised £112,700.

Tim Schofield, Head of Bonhams Motoring UK,said: “We are honoured to have sold this, one of the ‘Holy Grail’ Aston Martins at our Bond Street Sale. The auction attracted a spirited audience of bidders, collectors and enthusiasts and was a finale to another busy year for the Bonhams motoring team.”

The Bond Street Sale

Bonhams New Bond Street, London

7 December 2019