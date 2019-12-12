Innovative youth theatre production on iconic West London estate

Young people from a West London charity will on 14th December display a performative installation at the Chelsea Youth Club celebrating all aspects of the World’s End Estate.

The A Place for People installation is the culmination of months of preparation by which participants in the Estate Endz project have been investigating the stories of the people, the buildings and surroundings of the estate and the King’s Road area generally.

The project has been organised by SPID a community theatre group which for over 15 years has been promoting and organising youth theatre on council estates. The participants have benefitted from their expertise as well as that of others who have volunteered to help such as professional oral historians and architects.

There will be three performances at 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm and each will last 30 minutes.

The Address is Chelsea Youth Club, Blantyre Street, London, SW10 0EQ and additional details may be found at www.spidtheatre.com

Photo courtesy of George Rex