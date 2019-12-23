Firefighters open up their stations to spread Christmas cheer

Crews across London have been getting into the Christmas spirit by holding festive lunches and parties for elderly and vulnerable people who live nearby. This Christmas the Brigade is opening fire stations, allowing local residents to engage more with firefighters who are at the heart of the community.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for most of us – but for many people Christmas can be a lonely time. People who are vulnerable and live alone are more at risk of being in a fire, so as well as enjoying festive food cooked by their local crews, these events give firefighters a chance to ensure people are safe in their homes by checking they have fire alarms fitted and an escape plan in place in the event of a fire.
Firefighters also used the opportunity to book in Home Fire Safety Visits for many of the guests who attended.
Here are a few examples events which have been taking place:
- Firefighters at Acton fire station will be put on a party for 50 local older residents on Thursday 19 December. The event is to give those most isolated an afternoon out to combat loneliness. Their tea parties for elderly residents have been running three times a year since August 2017.
- Full Christmas dinner will be served at Dockhead fire station for 20 members of the hoarding support group. The watch will cook the meal and local businesses are supplying a lot of the food.
- Father Christmas will be rescued from the drill tower, carols will be sang by local children and bingo called at Lewisham fire station. A group of older residents will also enjoy Christmas dinner.
