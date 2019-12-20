Christmas tree recycling in West London

If you prefer a real tree to a fake one, here’s how to dispose of it after the holiday season. See the council websites for which dates to do it by. Make sure to remove any decorations from the tree first.

Kensington & Chelsea

Visit rbkc.gov.uk for information on the drop off points in different parts of the Borough. If you can’t take it yourself then it can be taken as part of your regular rubbish and recycling collection. Make sure you put it out before 7am and that it is clearly visible and not obstructing the pavement.

Hammersmith & Fulham

Visit lbhf.gov.uk for more information. You can take your tree to the following places: Fulham Palace Road Cemetery (opposite Queensmill Road), Loris Road Community Gardens, New King’s Road (on the edge of Eel Brook Common), Normand Park (opposite Lillie Road entrance), Ravenscourt Park (by football pitch), Wormwood Scrubs car park (off Scrubs Lane). Otherwise, make sure it is clearly visible from the street and not hidden behind walls or plants, and that it does not obstruct the pavement. Trees must be ready for collection by midday on your collection day between Tuesday 3 January and Friday 13 January. But they will not be collected until the afternoon.

Westminster

Visit cleanstreets.westminster.gov.uk/christmas-tree for more information. After Christmas, you can recycle the tree from your business free of charge by taking it to one of the borough’s drop-off sites. Alternatively, small trees (under 2 meters) can be presented with the yellow sticker as part of the normal commercial waste collection. Christmas trees can also be placed in your general waste bin however you might want to cut it up first. Westminster also offers a special rate bulky business waste collection for large Christmas trees over 2 meters.

Wandsworth

Visit wandsworth.gov.uk for more information. A free Christmas tree collection service is provided for two weeks every January. Or take your tree to Smugglers Way reuse and recycling centre. Decorations and pots must be removed first as the trees are sent for composting.

Richmond

Visit richmond.gov.uk for more information. Richmond Council will begin collecting the trees for free on residents’ scheduled collection days. Trees will then be shredded and turned into compost, which will be used to feed plants in gardens, green spaces and flowerpots across the Borough. Residents should leave their trees outside their property, ideally next to recycling containers, on collection day. Please remove all ornaments and stands or pots from your tree. Residents are also reminded not to pile up Christmas trees so that they block footpaths. This is dangerous and also fly tipping, so could be liable to enforcement action if witnessed. Visit the borough’s website for a list of drop-off sites.