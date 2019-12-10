Christmas Lunch at the Royal Garden Hotel with Alan Johnson

Tuesday 17th December

12.30 until 4pm

The KCCC warmly welcomes you come to its traditional KCCC Christmas Lunch, held this year on Tuesday 17th December at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington with Alan Johnson, author and ex-MP, as our speaker.

After a welcome drink and opportunity to say a quick hello to everyone, sit down for a traditional three course Christmas Lunch, followed by speeches from Alan Johnson and the Mayor of RBK&C. The afternoon finishes with a charity auction and raffle in aid of the Animal Welfare Trust.

Drinks Reception | Charity Auction | Traditional three course Christmas Lunch

Royal Garden Hotel,

2-24 Kensington High Street, W8 4PT

Book your tickets before 5pm on Friday 13th at

https://kccclondon.org/ events-list/